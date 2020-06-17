Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.25. 10,836,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

