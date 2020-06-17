Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. 2,050,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,633. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.