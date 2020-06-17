Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. 3,660,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

