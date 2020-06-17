Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,568 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 1,377,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

