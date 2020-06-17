Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.0% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. 3,448,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.