Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,023,252. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

