Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $190.79. 2,890,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,533. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

