Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $164,074,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $167.43.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

