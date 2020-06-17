Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,699,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

