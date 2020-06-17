Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $413.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.34. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

