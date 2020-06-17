Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.55.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

