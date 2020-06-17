Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 19,837,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,115,322. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.