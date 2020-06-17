Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

