Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,387,000 after acquiring an additional 212,382 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $9,293,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 23,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 13,599,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,519,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

