Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 659 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

ADP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

