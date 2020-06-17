NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

