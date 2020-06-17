NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 114,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 92.36 and a quick ratio of 92.36.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

