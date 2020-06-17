Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TSE OLY remained flat at $C$40.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$33.61 and a 52 week high of C$55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

