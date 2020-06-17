OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

