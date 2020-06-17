Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 24,970,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

