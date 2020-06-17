Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,294 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

