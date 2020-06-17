Pacific Center for Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 530,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

