Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PE1)

Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

PE1 traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.39 ($0.99). 337,877 shares of the stock traded hands. Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP has a fifty-two week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.40.

