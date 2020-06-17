PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. 239,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

