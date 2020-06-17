Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,512 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

PDD stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 420,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.33. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

