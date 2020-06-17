Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. The stock has a market cap of $288.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

