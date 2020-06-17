Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.28. The company had a trading volume of 270,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

