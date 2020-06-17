Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. 3,214,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

