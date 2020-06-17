Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,600,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,327. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

