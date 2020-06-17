Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Archon Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,115,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. The stock has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

