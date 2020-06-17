Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $288.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

