Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.03.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

