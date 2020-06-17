Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $260.43 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

