Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

