Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154,871 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.85% of Prologis worth $1,098,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

