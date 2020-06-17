QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

QCR stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

