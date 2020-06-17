Schroder Investment Management Group Has $220.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,634,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $220,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 21,640,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,959,754. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

