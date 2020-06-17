Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,679,950 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $382,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

