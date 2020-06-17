Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 262,749 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,749 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $569,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 338,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,925. The stock has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.