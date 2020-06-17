Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.90. 196,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 150.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.19.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

