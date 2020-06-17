Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
TSE:SIA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.90. 196,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 150.30.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
