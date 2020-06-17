SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $162.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $126.39 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.