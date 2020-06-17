Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,787 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 1.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $289.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.