TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Position Lowered by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 370,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,276,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 426,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

