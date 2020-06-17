TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

