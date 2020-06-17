Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.73 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.05. 72,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

