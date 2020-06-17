Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,286 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 994.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.05.

ZEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 52,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,633. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

