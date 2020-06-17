Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,117 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,891. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

