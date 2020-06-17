Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,837. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

