Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,041 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.64. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

