Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 59,820 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,820 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

